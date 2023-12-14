DNA TV Show: Delhi Police probe unveils shocking plan behind Parliament security breach

The lapse in security of Parliament is now being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. So far, 4 accused have been arrested in this case. The investigation has revealed the involvement of a total of 6 people in the conspiracy.

The incident that took place in Parliament on the afternoon of 13 December was not a coincidence or a hasty incident. In fact, the accused were working on the conspiracy to spread terror for about one and a half years. As part of a conspiracy, the accused reached Delhi from different states of the country; Smoke Cracker was arranged as part of the conspiracy itself. This has come to light through the interrogation of the accused and the investigation so far.

Today Delhi Police produced the arrested accused in Patiala house court. Police demanded 15 days custody of the accused from the court. However, after hearing the arguments of the police, the court sent the accused to police custody for 7 days.

The lapse in security of Parliament is now being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. So far, 4 accused have been arrested in this case. The investigation has revealed the involvement of a total of 6 people in the conspiracy. Accused Sagar Sharma lit smoke crackers in the house as per the plan and spread panic. The second accused, as part of an entertainment conspiracy, jumped into the House from the audience gallery to spread panic. The third accused Amol Shinde brought Smoke Cracker and burnt it outside the Parliament. Neelam has been made the fourth accused, who created a ruckus and sloganeering outside the Parliament. The fifth accused in this case is a person named Lalit Jha, who was making videos of the accused outside the Parliament. The sixth accused is Vicky of Gurugram, on December 10, all five accused stayed at Vicky's house. All the accused were from different states and united in Gurugram before December 13.

Also, an investigation by Delhi Police has revealed that all the accused belong to normal families. None of the accused has any previous criminal background. The shocking thing is that all four accused, belonging to ordinary families, made the plan and carried it to fruition. Whereas all of them were neither financially strong nor had any special identity socially. One of the characters in the conspiracy to spread terror in Parliament is Lalit Jha, who is a resident of Bihar.

When Neelam and Amol Shinde were creating a ruckus and sloganeering outside the Parliament by bursting smoke crackers. Then Lalit Jha was standing at some distance and making his video. But when the police came into action, Lalit fled from the spot.

Lalit Jha had WhatsApped the video made outside the Parliament to a person named Nilaksh from Kolkata. It was found out about Nilaksh that he runs an NGO and is a friend of Lalit Jha.

The family of the accused believes that their children are innocent, they might have committed such a crime under someone's influence. But when Delhi Police connected the links of this case, a big conspiracy was revealed.

The accused of bursting smoke cracker in Parliament already knew each other, police investigation revealed that the accused were associated with a Facebook page named 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. 40 members of this Facebook page were in constant touch with the accused. The accused used to talk to each other only through social media.

About one and a half years ago, the accused had held a meeting in Mysore, Karnataka. A few months ago also the accused met again. There is a suspicion that at that very moment a plan was made to spread terror in the Parliament. During interrogation, the police got the information that Sagar Sharma of Lucknow had come to Delhi in the month of July this year. Then his aim was to go inside the Parliament and do recce. But due to not getting entry, he returned after doing Reiki from outside.

To carry out the conspiracy, all the accused had reached Delhi from their respective states on 10 December.

During the night, all four accused from Delhi went to Vicky's house in Gurugram and stayed there. Late night, Lalit Jha from Bihar also reached Vicky's house in Gurugram. The smoke crackers which were burst inside and outside the Parliament were brought by Amol Shinde from Maharashtra.

On December 11 and 12, the four accused conducted a recce of the Parliament House and made a plan to carry out the incident. On December 13, at around 11 am, the accused distributed smoke crackers among themselves near India Gate. Then at 12 noon Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan entered Parliament House through Visitor Pass.

It was decided that Sagar and Manoranjan would enter the Parliament because both were holding Visitor Pass. Neelam and Amol Shinde had to burst smoke crackers and raise slogans outside the Parliament.

Sagar was operating two Facebook pages and had written some revolutionary things in the profile of these pages also. In a profile, Sagar had written that his dream is his wealth and he will write history. He used to write that if he has come into this world then he will die only after doing something.

After the events of December 13, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has become active, this Khalistani terrorist has announced to provide legal assistance to the accused. However, whether he has any involvement in the incidents that took place in Parliament or not. Pannu did not say anything on this.

It is also being said that even after the construction of the new Parliament, only old equipment was installed for its security.

According to the sources deployed in the security of the Parliament, about 150 posts of security personnel are lying vacant in the security of the Parliament House. And there has been no new recruitment for ten years.

After infiltration in the new Parliament, those security protocols are now being fool proofed, taking advantage of the loop holes of which two youths entered the Parliament with smoke crackers. Security has been increased in Parliament after yesterday's incident. Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament House from the Makar Gate of the Parliament and all the staff entering the Parliament House are being thoroughly checked by removing their shoes.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers on this serious lapse. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Anurag Thakur were present in the meeting. In the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took complete information about the entire incident and the security measures taken after that.

Opposition leaders also held a meeting. In which the parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance participated. This meeting took place in the room of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. After this meeting, opposition parties have made two demands.

The first is that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should give a statement in both the Houses on the very serious and dangerous security lapse in Parliament and after that there should be a discussion on it.

,

And secondly, strict action should be taken against BJP MP Pratap Simha, who provided Visitor Pass to the infiltrators.