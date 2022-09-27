DNA Explainer: Why Shinde govt has proposed study of status of Muslims in Maharashtra and what are Oppn's reservations?

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde - File Photo

The Maharashtra government has commissioned a detailed study to assess the social, financial and educational status of the Muslim community in 56 cities of the state. As per a government resolution (GR) issued on September 21, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has been roped in to conduct the study for which Rs 33.92 lakh have been earmarked.

While the BJP has hailed the decision as a part of its ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ campaign, the opposition has questioned the implementation of the previous committee report’s recommendations, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier, a seven-member committee, set up by the Maharashtra government in 2008, had reviewed the condition of Muslim community living in Maharashtra. The panel had also suggested measures to improve their condition in terms of social, educational and economic development.

The committee, headed by retired IAS officer Mehmood-ur-Rehman had submitted its report on the condition of the Muslim community in the state to the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in 2013.

It is was on basis of this report that the then Congress-NCP government had allocated 5 per cent quota for Muslims in government-run schools, colleges and jobs across Maharashtra in 2014. The move was, however, challenged the BJP in the Bombay High Court when it came to power in the state.

The Bombay HC had later struck off the five per cent reservation clause in jobs but allowed the reservation in education. However, as per reports, no legal steps was taken to implement the reservation later after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Eight years on, the Minority Development Department in Maharashtra, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has commissioned a study on the “social, educational and economic status of the Muslim community” in “56 cities in six revenue divisions of the state which have a sizeable Muslim population”.

The move comes amid Shinde’s repeated claims that his rebellion against former CM Uddhav Thackeray was to take forward the latter’s father Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva ideology. The move also comes amid reports of discontent within the Muslim community over issues like the Hijab row in Karnataka and the dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The decision was announced as part of the outreach programme undertaken by the RSS toward Muslim organisations. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (September 22) met All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi and visited a Madrasa run by the group in Delhi. This was the first time that an RSS chief visited a Madrasa.

Maharashtra Congress unit chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that while the state government is planning another survey of the Muslim community, it should disclose the steps it has taken to implement recommendations of the 2013 committee report.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that while the survey is a welcome step, the government must clearly explain its position on the five per cent reservation for Muslims in education.