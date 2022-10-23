Diwali weather update: IMD predicts cyclone and rainfall in these cities; check forecast

All around the nation, preparations for Kali Puja, Dhanteras, and Diwali are in full swing. But in many areas of the country, the weather pattern appears to be swiftly changing. On Dhanteras, Diwali, and Kali Puja days, various areas of the country may see light to severe rainfall. Additionally, a strong wind is conceivably present at this moment.

On October 24, the day of Diwali, the low pressure region that is building over the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a deep depression, and it may linger over the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast through October 25. As a result, rain and severe winds are possible in a number of states starting on Sunday, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

The state of Odisha has taken many preventative measures to deal with the scenario, including cancelling the holidays for state personnel from October 23 to 25 in light of the probability of a cyclonic storm. The district administration of the coastal areas has been urged to maintain its vigilance by the state. (Also Read: Diwali weather alert: IMD predicts slight rainfall in THESE areas on Dhanteras, Diwali; know complete forecast

In the meantime, in light of the cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged fishermen not to enter the west-central and adjacent north-western Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimates that during the cyclone, wind speeds could reach 45 to 55 kmph.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain today in many parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Along with this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of rain in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh till October 25.

The western Himalayan regions may have more rain and snow today, according to the private weather forecasting company Skymet Weather. The weather is anticipated to clear up after this, though.