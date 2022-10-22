Diwali weather alert: IMD predicts slight rainfall in THESE areas on Dhanteras, Diwali; know complete forecast

Across the nation, the weather is swiftly changing, and its different colours can be observed. While it is heavily snowing in the mountains, it is raining in many areas of India, which has disturbed life and caused many problems for the people.

The higher altitudes of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to experience snowfall during the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the meantime, issues have gotten worse because of the rain in the lower parts of the hilly areas.

In the meantime, the low-pressure region over the southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal may become stronger by today; October 22 and develop into a deep depression and cyclonic storm by October 24. By October 25, it could hit the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast. As a result of its impact, rain is possible in various coastal states, including Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand. According to this, it may now rain in West Bengal during Kali Puja and Deepawali.

The government of Odisha has cancelled the holidays for employees from October 23 to 25 because of the possibility of a cyclone. The state has issued an alert to coastal areas. Fishermen have been urged not to enter the west-central and surrounding north-west Bay of Bengal due to the cyclone. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimates that during a cyclone, wind speeds might range from 45 to 55 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that there is a possibility of rain until October 25 in several areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

