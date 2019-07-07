Dilip Ghosh gets emotional while speaking about deaths of BJP workers in Bengal

BJP claims around 60 workers killed since April in Bengal.

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh is known for his firebrand image. Dilip Ghosh along with Mukul Roy as tactician has built the BJP organisation from scratch in Bengal which is now giving Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress a run for its money.

However, Dilip Ghosh got emotional while talking about death of huge number of BJP workers in political violence in Bengal, reports Zee 24 Ghanta. On Sunday, during a meeting, Dilip Ghosh got emotional and his voice became heavy and he could barely manage to control his tears. Ghosh was speaking in a meeting of BJP district presidents, MLAa and MPs. From the beginning, Ghosh was in a gloomy mood while describing the unfolding political situation of the state.

Around five minutes into the speech, Ghosh mentioned about the death of BJP workers in the state and suddenly became emotional. Ghosh said that nearly 60 BJP workers have died from April this year. BJP Bengal President said that he will not be able to give the accurate number, but almost everyday someone is getting killed in some part of the state. In a contemplative tone, Ghosh said, " Sometimes I feel guilty".

Political violence has shot up in Bengal as BJP has steadily gained clout. BJP has alleged that the police administration hasn't given them any support and have sided with the ruling party. TMC, on the other hand, have accused BJP of instigating violence in West Bengal. BJP surprised pundits by winning 18 out of 42 seats in West Bengal in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. TMC was downsized by the voters whose tally got decreased from 34 to 22. Rather than tempers cooling down, it has only lead to increase in political skirmishes in several politically sensitive areas in Barrackpore, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Purulia among others. Centre has sent advisory to the state. However Mamata Banerjee has slammed BJP for the violence in the state.