Delhi weather forecast: Delhi NCR to get relief from cold wave soon, check latest IMD update

People sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day, in Gurugram | Photo: ANI

After days of intense cold, residents of NCR region cities could soon get relief as the Indian Meteorological Department sees cold wave and cold day conditions abating in the next 48 hours. People living in the national capital region’s cities – New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have been shivering in lower than normal temperatures for the last few days.

Amid an ongoing cold wave, minimum temperatures were between 1 to 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi, South Haryana and adjoining areas of north Rajasthan, south UP and north MP. But temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees in several parts of northwest India after 2 days with the Western Disturbances set to approach on Tuesday, (January 10).

As per the latest IMD forecast, Delhi, south Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and east MP will see cold to severe cold wave conditions in isolated areas on Monday (January 9). The conditions will improve slightly but the cold wave will prevail on Tuesday (January 10) in isolated pockets, IMD said on Sunday. The cold wave conditions are expected to abate thereafter.

A number of parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, UP, Punjab and Haryana will see cold to severe cold days on Monday and similar conditions in isolated pockets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog will blanket parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, UP and north Rajasthan in morning and night hours during the next two days. Isolated pockets in the region will continue to battle thick fog for another three days after Tuesday.

READ | Delhi winter vacations: Private schools advised to remain shut till THIS date