Delhi: Private school winter vacation extended till January 15

Winter vacation extended in Delhi private school | Photo: PTI

All private schools in Delhi have been advised to remain closed till January 15 due to the ongoing cold wave in Delhi. The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has issued a circular regarding the same. Earlier the private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

On Sunday Delhi hits a minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

