Delhi, UP, Ghaziabad weather: These states may experience rainfall amid strong winds, rising temperatures

Snowfall and light to moderate rain are possible in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Summer started early this year in many states across the country. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of severe heat from the month of March itself. Moreover, IMD has discussed heat waves. The average temperature in some areas of North India can reach 40 to 42 degrees in March, according to the Meteorological Department. People may experience problems in March due to extreme heat waves. 

Speaking of the most recent weather, the Meteorological Department has forecast that the coastal regions of Karnataka could suffer extreme heat for the next two days and that the temperature in Kerala's Kasuragud and Kannada districts could increase over average to reach 39 degrees.

Delhi weather:
In Delhi, there are chances of strong winds along with rising temperatures. This has caused the weather to become a little softer. But, the Meteorological Service reports said that the sky will be clear in Delhi. The maximum temperature was 32 degrees, while the minimum was 17 degrees, both simultaneously. 

(Also Read: Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi exempts EV buyers from paying road tax, registration fees, know details)

Uttar Pradesh weather:
In various locations of Uttar Pradesh, there is a chance of severe winds. The Meteorological Service predicts that Lucknow will have severe winds today. On the other side, if you go with the temperature, the minimum and maximum temperatures will be 17 and 33, respectively. For the next three to four days, Ghaziabad is expected to experience an outbreak of high winds, according to the meteorological department. Here, the highest temperature is also 32 degrees.

Rainfall prediction in these states:
On the other hand, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir may get light to moderate rain and snowfall. There may be a few spots in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh where it will lightly rain or snow. 

The Meteorological Department reports that several areas of Rajasthan, some areas of West Madhya Pradesh, some areas of Madhya Maharashtra, North Marathwada, and Vidarbha may see rain and thunderstorms. In Gujarat, however, there is also a probability of drizzle.

