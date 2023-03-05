Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi exempts EV buyers from paying road tax, registration fees, know details

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s government has decided to do away with road tax and registration fees on its purchase for three years from October 14, 2022, a statement said on Friday.

Besides, the exemption will be valid for five years on the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the state itself. On behalf of the government, orders have been given to the RTOs of all the districts to ensure compliance with the instructions with immediate effect, as per the reports from ANI.

According to the revised notification issued by Principal Secretary L. Venkateshwarlu, as per the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, 100 per cent tax exemption will be given on electric vehicles (EV) sold and registered in Uttar Pradesh from October 14, 2022, to October 13, 2025.

Moreover, in the fourth and fifth year of the effective period of the Electric Vehicle Policy notified on October 14, 2022, i.e. from October 14, 2025, to October 13, 2027, a 100 per cent rebate will be given on EVs manufactured, sold and registered in the state. Clarification has also been given regarding the meaning of electric vehicles, reported ANI.

According to this, EV refers to all automobiles using electric motors that are powered by batteries, ultracapacitors, or fuel cells. These include all two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

The decision, currently, will give relief to 3,997 EV owners in Agra who have been charged taxes and the registration fee between October 14, 2022. As of now, 11340 EVs are registered with the Divisional Transport Office (RTO) of Agra of which 3997 vehicles have been bought from October 14, 2022, till now. This includes 437 e-rickshaws, 30 cars, and the rest two-wheelers (EVs).

The exemption by UP Government is in addition to the subsidy provided by the Central Government on the purchase of electric vehicles. Together these reliefs provided by the Central Government and the State Government will reduce the cost of two-wheelers by Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 on-road and cars by up to Rs 1 lakh.

The government`s decision will end the difference in the registration of EVs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and the rates will be the same in the state and the UT. According to the policy, a 15 per cent subsidy will also be given on the factory price of electric vehicles purchased in the state.

In this, a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per vehicle will be given for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers, a maximum of Rs 12,000 for the first 50,000 electric three-wheelers, and up to Rs one lakh per vehicle for the first 25,000 electric four-wheelers, reported ANI.

At the same time, a subsidy of up to Rs 20 lakh per e-bus will be given on the first 400 buses purchased in the state. A maximum of 1000 e-goods carriers will be given a subsidy of 10 per cent on the factory price for the purchase of e-goods carriers up to 1,00,000 per vehicle.

The government will also encourage government employees to buy electric vehicles. For this, the state government will also allow the employees to take an advance.