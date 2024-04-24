DNA TV Show: Maoists in Kerala's Wayanad call for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

They asked people not to vote and claimed that there was no point in voting.

Wayanad is one of the most VVIP Lok Sabha seats, not only in Kerala but in the country as well. Maoists are threatening people with weapons that they will not allow them to vote. You must have seen such pictures in the heavily Naxalite areas like Buxar and Kanker of Chhattisgarh, but it is surprising to see such a picture from Wayanad, the parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Wayanad seat was created before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and since then won by Congress. The main reason for Congress's dominance in Wayanad seat is Muslim voters with a 40 per cent presence. Wayanad seat was chosen by Gandhi in 2019 because Muslim voters are strong in the Wayanad seat. That's why Gandhi has decided to contest the elections from the Wayanad seat this year as well.

But is there any impact of Naxalites and Maoists on Wayanad seat? In a recent video from Wayanad, Maoists were threatening people to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. The video shows four armed Maoists reaching Thalappuzha area of Wayanad on Wednesday. They asked people not to vote and claimed that there was no point in voting. But the people did not get afraid. After nearly 20 minutes, the Maoists left the place.

Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Maoists had put up posters and banners asking people to boycott the elections. Posters warning plantation workers and farmers not to vote were pasted on the walls of many buildings. This time, the armed Maoists are openly threatening people to stay away from the elections.

READ | Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave in many states, rain likely in some states; check full forecast