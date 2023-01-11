Air India 'pee-gate' case: Accused Shankar Mishra to remain in jail as Delhi court reserves his bail plea

Delhi court reserves bail plea of Shankar Mishra | Photo: PTI

Delhi's Patiala House court reserved its bail order for the accused Shankar Mishra in the case of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. Mishra was arrested by Delhi police on Thursday last week for urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Delhi court.

At the court, Mishra's lawyer submitted that the Delhi Police registered FIR in only one non-bailable offence, while others are bailable offences.

Delhi police opposed the bail plea and said that Mishra has the power to influence the complaint if let out on bail. The lawyer of the victim also appeared before of court and submitted that intoxication can never be the defence.

Mishra confessed to the police that he was in a drunken state during the flight. He could not get proper sleep before the flight as he and his friend took turns while driving in the US, the police said.

Read: Delhi airport shocker: Drunk passenger publicly urinates at departure gate, arrested

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show-cause notices to the airline, its pilots, and crew members. Air India has also de-rostered the pilot and crew members till further investigation.

On Tuesday, Delhi police recorded the statement of two crew members of Air India. "Statements of the two crew members on board the alleged Air India flight on November 26 were recorded on Tuesday. In their statements, the duo narrated the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident," said a senior police officer.

The police said that the statements will help to establish a clear sequence of events and they are also trying to locate and reach other passengers on the flight for more clear details.