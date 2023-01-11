Delhi airport shocker: Drunk passenger publicly urinates at departure gate, arrested

On January 8th, an individual by the name of Jauhar Ali Khan was scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam. However, prior to his departure, Khan engaged in behavior that ultimately led to his arrest. According to reports, Khan was observed urinating in public in front of departure gate 6 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 (IGI T3). Additionally, it is reported that Khan appeared to be inebriated at the time of the incident and also verbally abused passengers nearby.

The Delhi Police were informed of the situation and took prompt action, resulting in Khan's arrest. However, he was later released on bail bond, which means he was allowed to leave police custody after paying a certain sum of money as a guarantee to appear in court later.

It is important to note that, Indian laws prohibit public urination as well as public intoxication, and violators can be charged with both civil and criminal penalties. These penalties can include fines, community service, and in some cases, imprisonment. In this specific incident it's not clear what charges will be pressed or what punishments he will face, as it will depend on the context of the event, and the decision of the court.

However, regardless of the specific outcome in this case, it is important for individuals to remember that such behavior is unacceptable and can lead to serious legal consequences.

(With inputs from ANI)