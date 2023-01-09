Search icon
Delhi, Noida Weather Forecast: IMD predicts dense fog; check likely temperatures in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

In Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, there can be light rains between January 11 night and January 12 morning

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Delhi weather forecast: The city may receive rains on January 11.

Delhi temperature on January 10: The India Meteorological Department's regional office has predicted that cold wave conditions will prevail in isolated places in Delhi tomorrow. The agency said the National Capital's sky will remain clear throughout the day. However, in the morning, dense fog is likely. Delhi's minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 5 degree celsius and 19 degree celsius. IMD also made predictions for NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. 

While the fog situation is likely to remain the same, there might be temperature variations. In Noida, the temperature is likely to remain between 5.7 degrees and 16.2 degrees; Ghaziabad -- 13.7 degrees and 6.5 degrees; Gurgaon temperature -- 16 degrees to 3.9 degree celsius and Faridabad -- 16.7 and 6.3 degrees.

IMD said places like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh may face intense fog over the next few days. In some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in the next 48 hours, dense fog can be experienced.

According to RK Jenamani, the renowned weather scientist, in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, there can be light rains between January 11 night and 12 January morning, reported Aaj Tak.

IMD said in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, there can be heavy rains.

On January 12, there can be heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

Over the next two-three days, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura might face dense fog.

According to Skymet, due to western disturbance in north Pakistan and Western Himalayas, there can be cold waves and dense fog in the northern parts of the country.

