Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad temperatures plummet amid cold wave; read IMD's latest weather update

File Photo

As reported by the India Meteorological Department, following a short reprieve on New Year's Day, cold wave conditions resumed in Delhi on Wednesday as chilly winds from the Himalayas swept down the plains.

According to the IMD, the morning temperature in Delhil, India's capital, was 7.6 degrees Celsius, which is lower than average but still tolerable. This was the case in several parts of Delhil.

Shallow fog blanketed portions of the city early in the morning, making it difficult to see and slowing traffic. The PTI reported that the thick to extremely dense fog that settled over the plains and the neighbouring central and eastern areas of the nation disrupted both rail and aviation travel.

“Due to fog and low cloud cover, severe cold day conditions were observed over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Cold day conditions were observed over some pockets of Delhi and isolated areas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," said IMD officials.

The IMD predicts that the national capital will see moderate to intense fog for the next two days, and that the cold wave will return this weekend.

It also predicted that the thick to extremely dense fog and chilly day conditions that have been prevalent in the northwest of India for the last few days would persist for at least another four or five days. Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab are just few of the states that fall within this category.

Also, READ: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal, second such incident in two days

If the temperature in the plains falls below four degrees Celsius, or if it rises beyond ten degrees Fahrenheit, the meteorological service will issue a cold wave warning.

(With PTI inputs)