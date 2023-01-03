Search icon
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal, second such incident in two days

Vande Bharat express train between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri was inaugurated on December 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express train was again attacked in West Bengal on Tuesday. Two window panes of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district.

This is the second attack in two days. On Monday, the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train near Malda. The RPF Commander informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district.

"Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri," he said.

"On January 3, at about 5.57 pm , train no.22302 DN (Vande Bharat exp) arrived at MLDT . On checked found stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On enquiry it came to know that in morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in up direction towards NJP, before arriveing NJP in yard area the stone pelting incident hapeened in both C-3 and C-6 coach. The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result a case had been registerd by samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," stated the RPF release.

On December 30, 2022, people in West Bengal welcomed their first Vande Bharat express as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. This is the 7th edition of the Vande Bharat express train.

(With inputs from ANI)

