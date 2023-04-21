Delhi News: Old mortar shell found buried in ground in Kapashera; investigation underway

Photo: ANI

In the national capital's Kapashera neighbourhood, an old mortar shell was discovered buried in the ground. According to the Delhi Police, a bomb disposal team has been called in to dispose of it safely. Before it was discovered, residents of Delhi's Kapashera neighbourhood had no idea about the mortar shell.

The old mortar shell was discovered buried in the ground here when police activity was spotted in the area. Llocal residents have denied any recent major criminal incidents. According to media reports, a mortar shell was discovered in the national capital's Kapashera drain on Friday.

Sources claim that the police began looking into the incident as soon as they learned about the mortar shell's burial. The police warned those nearby to stay away out of concern for the safety of the local populace. Sources claim that up until this point, neither the police nor the bomb disposal squad has gotten any information that is suspicious or poses a threat to the public.

People claim that the Delhi Police is also questioning the shopkeepers and residents of the nearby houses, but there has never been a dangerous incident connected to this old mortar shell.

(With inputs from ANI)