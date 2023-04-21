Eid Ul-Fitr moon sighting 2023 live updates: Will crescent be sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh tonight?

Those who observe a fast during the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan look forward to seeing the moon. After sunset tonight, Muslims in India and nearby nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh are likely to see the crescent moon.

The moon sighting times in all of India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, and Bengaluru, will depend on the moon's position and the climate of the area.

Yesterday, a number of western nations, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and others, observed the moon sighting and celebrated the final day of the month-long Ramadan festivities.

Chand Raat is the name for the night before Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha in South Asian cultures, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. India will celebrate Chand Raat tonight, April 21. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon signifies the start of the tenth month.

Check all the latest updates on moon sightings in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh here:

India - Not sighted yet

Pakistan - Not sighted yet

Bangladesh - Not sighted yet

READ |