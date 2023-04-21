Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Eid Ul-Fitr moon sighting 2023 live updates: Will crescent be sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh tonight?

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Check all the latest updates on moon sightings in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Eid Ul-Fitr moon sighting 2023 live updates: Will crescent be sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh tonight?
Eid Ul-Fitr moon sighting 2023 live updates: Will crescent be sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh tonight?

Those who observe a fast during the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan look forward to seeing the moon. After sunset tonight, Muslims in India and nearby nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh are likely to see the crescent moon. 

The moon sighting times in all of India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, and Bengaluru, will depend on the moon's position and the climate of the area.

Yesterday, a number of western nations, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and others, observed the moon sighting and celebrated the final day of the month-long Ramadan festivities.

Chand Raat is the name for the night before Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha in South Asian cultures, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. India will celebrate Chand Raat tonight, April 21. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon signifies the start of the tenth month.

Check all the latest updates on moon sightings in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh here:

India - Not sighted yet

Pakistan - Not sighted yet

Bangladesh - Not sighted yet

READ |

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.