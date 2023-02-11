Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train to cut travel time to less than 2 hours; check stations, route

Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Jaipur soon (File photo)

Jaipur is one of the most popular places to travel for people in Delhi, which usually takes around 5 to 6 hours to cover by road. Now, a new Vande Bharat Express train is expected to cut down the travel time between the two cities by more than half.

After connecting several major cities, the Vande Bharat Express trains will soon be brought to Rajasthan, set to connect cities such as Jaipur and Udaipur with the national capital Delhi. It is expected that the travel time will be majorly cut down by the commute of the high-speed trains.

As per media reports, the Indian Railways has already set aside Rs 30 crores for the development of more Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan, with the state already having five Vande Bharat chair car rakes – two for Jaipur and one each for Udaipur, Madar, and Sri Ganganagar.

The reports suggest that the Vande Bharat train between Jaipur and Delhi will start operations next month, and will be made open to the public. Entirely created by Indian companies, this train can reach the speed of 100 kmph in just 52 seconds.

The manager of North Western Railways said, “In the budget, Rs 30 crore has been allocated for Vande Bharat services in Rajasthan. The fund would be utilised to install high-rise panto overhead the rakes of Vande Bharat as they are needed on many routes under the North Western Railway (NWR).”

Once the new Vande Bharat Express train is operational between Jaipur and Delhi, the transit time between the two cities is expected to be less than two hours, while the current transit time is somewhere between 5 to 6 hours.

Meanwhile, the Jodhpur to Jaipur train journey will also be majorly shortened by the Vande Bharat train. While the journey currently takes around six hours, it is expected that the high-speed train will cover the distance in less than three hours.

