Vande Bharat Express news: Mumbai gets upgraded Vande Bharat 2.0 trains with max speed 180 km/h, check what’s new

Vande Bharat Express news: Mumbai gets upgraded Vande Bharat 2.0 trains with max speed 180 km/h | Photo: PTI

Two new flagship Vande Bharat trains were flagged off from Mumbai by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The new Vande Bharat trains will run on Shirdi and Solapur routes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

These are new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains. They are the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express trains to run in the country.

What is new in Vande Bharat 2.0 trains?

The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with improved and advanced features. It is lighter than the earlier version with the weight coming down from 430 tonnes to 392 tonnes. The train can reach a maximum speed of up to 180 km/h. It takes just 52 seconds to reach from 0 to 100 km/h. It can reach 160 km/h in another 129 seconds.

Other improved features include:

- Bigger 32-inch screens in each coach giving information and infotainment to passengers. Earlier trains had 24-inch screens.

- Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility for passengers.

- 15 percent more energy efficient ACs make Vande Bharat Express 2.0 environmentally friendly.

- More comfortable travel with dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor.

- Executive class facility of side recliner seats extended to all classes.

- Added feature of 180-degree rotating seats in executive coaches.

- Photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. System designed to filter and clean air, keeping it germ, bacteria, and virus free.

- Superior aircraft-like travel experience.

- Advanced state-of-the-art safety features which include indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

(Inputs from ANI)