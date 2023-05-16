Delhi-Gurgaon Rapid Rail to join Haryana, Rajasthan; Rajiv Chowk to connect with Panipat, check list of stations

Delhi-Gurgaon Rapid Rail coming soon (File photo)

As the citizens of the national capital are waiting for the Delh-Meerut RRTS to provide high-speed connectivity between NCR and Uttar Pradesh, a new Rapid Rail metro between Delhi and Gurgaon will be solving all the commute problems between NCR cities.

The new Delhi-Gurgaon Rapid Rail is set to improve connectivity between Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The new rapid rail will be connecting the NCR region, and it is will be joined by many major metro stations in Delhi such as Rajiv Chowk and INA.

In the RRTS meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, officials said that Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB)-Alwar RRTS will be operational soon, and will be able to cut down the travel time between Gurgaon and Noida.

The corridor will have a 107 km long alignment in which 70 km will be elevated and the remaining 37 km will be underground. There will be a total of 17 metro stations in the rapid rail, where one station will be at-grade, 6 will be underground and 10 will be elevated.

This Delhi Rapid Rail will run through three states – Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The elevated portion of the proposed alignment will run up to Old Delhi-Gurugram, right of way (ROW) of Sector 17 in Gurugram and SNB (Rajasthan border) till NH-40 and NH-48, according to reports.

The states of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan have approved the project and now this approval is under the consideration of the Government of India. Proposed stations of the Delhi-SNB Corridor include Saray Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal, and SNB.

This comes on the heels of the launch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS rail, which is expected to commence services by the end of 2023.

