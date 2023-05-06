Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations

Four of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor's 16 stations will be in Delhi will three will cater to Gurugram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations
RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS to connect Gurugram, check list of stations

The Regional Rapid Transit System network, officially named RapidX, is envisioned to be the future of transportation to and from the Delhi National Capital Region. The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is nearing completion and operations could start as early as this month. Meanwhile, pre-construction work on the second RapidX semi-high speed rail network of NCR has already begun. 

The second RRTS line will be the Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB-Alwar line. Its first phase will be the corridor from Delhi to SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) via Gurugram. The corridor has received the nods of the state governments and construction is expected to begin soon, once it is greenlit by the Centre. 

The first phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will have 16 stations and cover a distance of 107 kms in 107 minutes. 5 stations will be underground while all others will be elevated. The list of stations starting from source in Delhi are: Sarai Kale Khan (DEL) - INA (DEL) - Munirka (DEL) - Aerocity (DEL) - Udyog Vihar (GGN) - Sector 7 (GGN) - Rajiv Chowk (GGN) - Kherki Daula - Manesar - Panchgaon - Bilaspur Chowk - Dharuhera - MBIR - Rewari - Bawal - SNB.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.