RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations

RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS to connect Gurugram, check list of stations

The Regional Rapid Transit System network, officially named RapidX, is envisioned to be the future of transportation to and from the Delhi National Capital Region. The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is nearing completion and operations could start as early as this month. Meanwhile, pre-construction work on the second RapidX semi-high speed rail network of NCR has already begun.

The second RRTS line will be the Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB-Alwar line. Its first phase will be the corridor from Delhi to SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) via Gurugram. The corridor has received the nods of the state governments and construction is expected to begin soon, once it is greenlit by the Centre.

The first phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will have 16 stations and cover a distance of 107 kms in 107 minutes. 5 stations will be underground while all others will be elevated. The list of stations starting from source in Delhi are: Sarai Kale Khan (DEL) - INA (DEL) - Munirka (DEL) - Aerocity (DEL) - Udyog Vihar (GGN) - Sector 7 (GGN) - Rajiv Chowk (GGN) - Kherki Daula - Manesar - Panchgaon - Bilaspur Chowk - Dharuhera - MBIR - Rewari - Bawal - SNB.