Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Excise scam: AAP demands BJP's apology after court grants bail to two accused

Two accused in the Delhi excise scam were granted bail as no evidence of any cash payment was proven.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Delhi Excise scam: AAP demands BJP's apology after court grants bail to two accused
Delhi excise scam | Photo: PTI

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling false allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Cabinet minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled two allegations that Rs 100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessmen and the money was used in Goa elections.

"Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. The court order said no evidence had been kept forth by the ED showing any cash payment for bribes or kickbacks. The order said the ED attached some vague statements by witnesses," she added.

Read: Karnataka Assembly Elections: PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru

The ED has claimed that Joshi, a vendor, ensured that Rs 30 crore reached Goa for elections, but the order noted there was "no independent evidence to corroborate this fact".

"This order proves that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most honest party. BJP spokespersons had been screaming that there is a scam. But now will they apologise and accept that there was no scam?" she asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.