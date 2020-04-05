Delhi: 8 Malaysian attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event intercepted at IGI airport

Eight Tablighi Jamaat members hailing from Malaysia were intercepted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by the immigration department on Sunday after they tried to board the Malindo Air relief flight for Malaysia.

They will be handed over to the Delhi Police. As per the rules, the Jamaat members will be quarantined in India.

Various media reports reveal that they hid in different parts of the national capital.

The religious congregation that was organised at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi took place between March 12-15. It has turned out to be one of the 10 hotspots of coronavirus identified by the government on Tuesday.

Besides, participants from across India, the congregation was attended by people from different countries, including Indonesia and Thailand. While 1500 people left the venue before the lockdown, more than 2,300 people were evacuated after lockdown.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against six people who managed the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters including one Maulana Saad who is believed to be the in-charge.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Saturday announced that around 30% of the coronavirus cases in India are linked to the religious congregation. It stated that 1023 COVID19 cases have been found linked to the event.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined.