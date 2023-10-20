Headlines

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Cyclone Tej: IMD predicts rainfall in several states amid storm brewing in Arabian Sea; check latest forecast

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

8 foods that help prevent hair fall

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

HomeIndia

India

Cyclone Tej: IMD predicts rainfall in several states amid storm brewing in Arabian Sea; check latest forecast

The IMD has predicted that it will become a cyclonic storm during the following 24 hours and an extensive cyclonic event on October 22 (Sunday). The depression is predicted to proceed near the shores of Yemen and southern Oman.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A cyclonic storm named "Tej" has built in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), that could potentially impact Mumbai and the coastal Konkan area on Friday. According to an article on X, the IMD reported that around 8.30 a.m., a depression formed over the South-West Arabian Sea approximately 920 east-southeast of Socotra in Yemen and 1190 km southeast of Salalah Airport in Oman.

The IMD has predicted that it will become a cyclonic storm during the following 24 hours and an extensive cyclonic event on October 22 (Sunday). The depression is predicted to proceed near the shores of Yemen and southern Oman.

The IMD findings on Thursday night suggested that the low pressure region over the southeast and adjacent southwest Arabian Sea was migrating westward and was located as a prominent low pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea around October 19 midnight.

Fishing has been prohibited until Monday due to the extremely difficult sea conditions that will result from these storms, which will cause wind speeds in the south-east Arabian Sea to reach up to 55 to 60 kph and climb to 65 to 70 kph on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather forecast for the next 5 days:

South India: On Monday and Tuesday, Kerala is likely to see light to moderate rainfall in some/many locations with isolated heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds. 

Northeast India: On October 24 (Tuesday), there will likely be scattered, mild to moderate rainstorms with thunderstorms and lightning over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Over the next five days, there isn't expected to be any noteworthy weather in the rest of the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

DNA TV Show: Israel-Hamas continue to play blame game over bombing Gaza hospital, killing 500

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film beats 2.0, Jawan, Adipurush; sets all-time record with Rs 140 crore haul

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE