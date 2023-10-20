Cyclone Tej: IMD predicts rainfall in several states amid storm brewing in Arabian Sea; check latest forecast

The IMD has predicted that it will become a cyclonic storm during the following 24 hours and an extensive cyclonic event on October 22 (Sunday). The depression is predicted to proceed near the shores of Yemen and southern Oman.

A cyclonic storm named "Tej" has built in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), that could potentially impact Mumbai and the coastal Konkan area on Friday. According to an article on X, the IMD reported that around 8.30 a.m., a depression formed over the South-West Arabian Sea approximately 920 east-southeast of Socotra in Yemen and 1190 km southeast of Salalah Airport in Oman.

The IMD has predicted that it will become a cyclonic storm during the following 24 hours and an extensive cyclonic event on October 22 (Sunday). The depression is predicted to proceed near the shores of Yemen and southern Oman.

The IMD findings on Thursday night suggested that the low pressure region over the southeast and adjacent southwest Arabian Sea was migrating westward and was located as a prominent low pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea around October 19 midnight.

Fishing has been prohibited until Monday due to the extremely difficult sea conditions that will result from these storms, which will cause wind speeds in the south-east Arabian Sea to reach up to 55 to 60 kph and climb to 65 to 70 kph on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather forecast for the next 5 days:

South India: On Monday and Tuesday, Kerala is likely to see light to moderate rainfall in some/many locations with isolated heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds.

Northeast India: On October 24 (Tuesday), there will likely be scattered, mild to moderate rainstorms with thunderstorms and lightning over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Over the next five days, there isn't expected to be any noteworthy weather in the rest of the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)