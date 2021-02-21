COVID-19 cases continue to rise as India reports 14,264 new infections, 90 deaths in last 24 hours

Showing a continuous rise in the daily number of cases for the last few days, India recorded as many as 14,264 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (February 21) also said that 90 deaths were reported in the country at the same time.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 2 per cent as compared to 13,993 new cases that were reported on Saturday (February 20). The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 1,09,91,651. It includes 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges. With 90 new deaths, the death toll due to the virus is now at 1,56,302.

COVID-19 Vaccination

The Union health ministry also said that 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given in 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.

"This includes 63,52,713 health care workers who have taken the first dose 8,73,940 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," the ministry's note said.

43 people were hospitalised and 37 died after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the country but the deaths could not be attributed to the vaccine, it added.

"Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. No case of serious death is attributable to vaccination to date," said the ministry.

It is to be noted that India started the world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

According to the ICMR, India has tested as many as 21,09,31,530 samples till Saturday. Of these, 6,70,050 samples were tested on February 20.