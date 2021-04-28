COVID-19: Uttarakhand shuts all government offices till May 1, essential services exempted

Due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has announced to shut down all government offices, except for those involved in essential services in the state till May 1.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government modified its COVID-19 guidelines in which it reduced the number of people permitted to attend weddings and other functions to 50. The government has also allowed district magistrates to impose curfew and other restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, after Dehradun and Nainital, a week-long curfew, starting at 7 pm from Monday, will be imposed in several areas of Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, and Tehri districts. The decision has been taken by the respective district administrations in view of the spiralling COVID-19 infections. The restrictions will be in place till May 3 (5 am).