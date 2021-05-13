Headlines

COVID-19: Maharashtra mandates negative RT-PCR report for those entering the state

As per the fresh orders, any person entering the state of Maharashtra through any means of transport will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2021, 01:58 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till June 1 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The state government also imposed stringent restrictions as it made carrying a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory to enter the state through any mode of transportation.

As per the fresh orders, any person entering the state of Maharashtra through any means of transport will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All the restrictions that have been made applicable to persons arriving from places of sensitive origins as per the orders dated April 18 and May 1 will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state.

In the case of cargo carriers not more than two people, will be allowed to travel in the same.

If the cargo carriers are entering the state from outside they will be allowed to enter only with the negative RT-PCR test which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of entry into Maharashtra and will be valid for 7 days.

Personnel engaged in airport and port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment for COVID-19 management will be allowed to travel in local, mono, and metro services.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 46,781 new COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths pushing the total number of cases to 52,26,710 and the death toll to 78,007. The active number of cases in the state was reported to be 5,46,129. 

