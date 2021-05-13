Maharashtra lockdown-like curbs extended till June 1 - know what's allowed, what's not

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till 7 am of June 1. The existing 'Break the Chain' lockdown order is in place till 7 am of May 15 (Saturday). However, state health minister Rajesh Tope had on Wednesday (May 12) said that in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in several districts, the cabinet ministers in a meeting opined to extend the restrictions for further two weeks in the state. He further added that the state government is stressing on tracking, tracing and treating COVID-19 patients to curb the outbreak.

Under the new orders, all government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, will open with only 15 percent attendance.

Restrictions will also be imposed on weddings and only 25 people will be able to attend the ceremony. Under the new restrictions, the wedding ceremony will have to be arranged in a single hall and should be completed in two hours as a single event. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for violating the rules.

Private vehicles (except buses) will be able to run only for urgent or emergency services, with 50 percent capacity of seating capacity. This journey can only take place in the same city. The government has also disallowed travelling from one district to another or from one city to another. Only in certain cases, like a funeral or medical emergencies, people will be allowed to travel from one city or district to another. Private buses can run with 50 percent capacity.

New COVID-19 cases again breached the 3.5 lakh benchmark on Wednesday after remaining low for two consecutive days. Deaths due to the virus remained over 4,000 for the second day in a row. Overall, the day saw 3,62,720 new cases taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665 and recorded 4,120 deaths taking the death tally to 2,58,317.

Further, 3,52,181 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. As per the WHO report, since May 10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from India have remained over 50% of the world's total cases.

Wednesday's tally for both Maharashtra and Kerala crossed 40,000 while cases reported from Karnataka were slightly below that mark. Tamil Nadu also reported a little over 30,000 cases. These four states are reporting more daily cases than any other country.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,998), Kerala (43,529), Uttar Pradesh (18,125), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Delhi (13,287) in the past 24 hours.