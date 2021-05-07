COVID-19: India records more than 4.14 lakh new cases, over 3,900 fatalities in past 24 hours
Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.
(Image Source: Reuters)
Written By
Edited By
Shampa Sen
Source
DNA Web Desk
India on Friday recorded 414,433 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking its cumulative caseload to 21,485,285. This is the second consecutive day that India has registered over four lakh cases. In another new record, India reported 3,915 deaths in a single day. India now has 3.65 million active cases.
The top five states which have registered maximum COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra with 62,194 cases, followed by Karnataka with 49,058 cases, Kerala with 42,464 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 26,622 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 24,898 cases. About 49.55% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 15.02% of the new cases.
Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.
Nearly 19.23 lakh tests were conducted on May 5 (the results for which were made available on May 6). This is the second-highest number of tests conducted on a single day. The highest of 19.45 lakh tests was recorded on April 30. India's test positivity rate is about 21.5%. That is, approximately one in five persons tested are positive.
Meanwhile, about 20.19 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 am on May 6, about 4.5 lakh doses higher than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.
India continues to record the most number of daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the world.