COVID-19: India records more than 4.14 lakh new cases, over 3,900 fatalities in past 24 hours

India on Friday recorded 414,433 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking its cumulative caseload to 21,485,285. This is the second consecutive day that India has registered over four lakh cases. In another new record, India reported 3,915 deaths in a single day. India now has 3.65 million active cases.

The top five states which have registered maximum COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra with 62,194 cases, followed by Karnataka with 49,058 cases, Kerala with 42,464 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 26,622 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 24,898 cases. About 49.55% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 15.02% of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.

Nearly 19.23 lakh tests were conducted on May 5 (the results for which were made available on May 6). This is the second-highest number of tests conducted on a single day. The highest of 19.45 lakh tests was recorded on April 30. India's test positivity rate is about 21.5%. That is, approximately one in five persons tested are positive.

Meanwhile, about 20.19 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 am on May 6, about 4.5 lakh doses higher than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

India continues to record the most number of daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the world.