COVID-19: India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,12,262 fresh cases, 3980 deaths

India on Thursday recorded 412,262 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began and 3,980 new deaths due to the virus. With this, India's total infection tally went up to 21,077,410 and its death toll was pushed to 230,168, according to the Union health ministry dashboard.

India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.

At present, India has 35,66,398 active COVID-19 cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra reported 57,640 new COVID-19 cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (50,112), Kerala (41,953), Uttar Pradesh (31,165) Delhi (20,000) in the past 24 hours.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,880,542), Kerala (1,743,932), Karnataka (1,741,046), Uttar Pradesh (1,399,348), and Tamil Nadu (1,272,602).

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,25,13,339, according to the Union Health Ministry. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation.

Experts are of the opinion that the country should continue following the COVID-appropriate behaviour such as observing social distancing and wearing masks in face of the approaching third wave as these measures will help guard against all variants.