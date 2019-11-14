'Complete lack of will': Delhi HC pulls up AAP govt over increasing air pollution

Delhi High Court has pulled up Delhi Government and concerned authorities on the present state of air pollution in Delhi.

The Court observed that had its previous orders been followed, the pollution level would not have reached where it has reached today.

The High Court slammed the Delhi government saying the problem lies in implementation and not lack of ideas. There is a complete lack of will.

The Court insisted on a proactive role by all the stakeholders including citizens. A division bench of Justices GS Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani were hearing the matter on Thursday.

The Court has directed the Chief Conservator of Forests to appear before it on the next date of hearing. It has asked how many trees have been planted since January 2018 till December 2018.

Court also asked that what was Forest Department's plan on increasing forest cover and reduce encroachment in the Delhi. The Court suggested that during the months of October and till January, demolitions be banned.