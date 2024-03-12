Citizenship Amendment Act: Citizenship won't be revoked, nothing to do with religion, says Centre

The BJP had pledged to implement the CAA to safeguard persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries in its 2019 election manifesto.

The Centres has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Sources say that this law will not revoke the citizenship of any Indian, regardless of their religion. The CAA will grant citizenship to those individuals who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and sought refuge in India before December 31, 2014. The government has dispelled several misconceptions surrounding the CAA.

An official stated that the Citizenship Rights Act will safeguard cultural, linguistic, and social identities. Additionally, it will ensure the right to economic, commercial, free expression, and property acquisition. Six persecuted minorities - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians from thee of India's neighbours- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are included in the Act.

Sources have stated that the CAA will remove legal barriers to resettlement and guarantee dignified lives for persecuted refugees who have sought shelter for decades. They noted that several misconceptions have been propagated about the CAA.

"It's a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke it," said the official. The law applies only to those who have suffered persecution for years and have no other place of refuge in the world besides India.

India's Constitution grants the government the right to provide citizenship to persecuted refugees from neighboring countries from a humanitarian perspective. Officials clarified that delays in implementing the CAA were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

