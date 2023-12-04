Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results: BJP dominates with 46.27 pc vote share, Congress trails at 42.23 pc

Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Focus shifts to Northeast as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Assembly Elections 2023: Piyush Goyal takes 'Moye Moye' dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress' poll defeats

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Animal: 'I wish I had more scenes but...'

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Vote counting starts from 8 am

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Focus shifts to Northeast as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Assembly Elections 2023: Piyush Goyal takes 'Moye Moye' dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress' poll defeats

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

Most viewed Indian film trailers in first 24 hours on YouTube

9 health benefits of passion fruit

5 films rejected by Bobby Deol 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Animal: 'I wish I had more scenes but...'

Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to roar, crosses Rs 200-crore mark in India

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results: BJP dominates with 46.27 pc vote share, Congress trails at 42.23 pc

In Chhattisgarh's state elections, the BJP secured a significant victory, gaining 46.27% of the vote share, while the incumbent Congress trailed with 42.23%.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a sweeping victory, the BJP triumphed in Chhattisgarh's tribal heartland, securing a significant 46.27 per cent vote share compared to the incumbent Congress's 42.23 per cent, as revealed by data released by the Election Commission (EC) during the vote count for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The BJP clinched an outright majority, claiming 54 seats while the Congress trailed with 35 seats, out of a total of 1,181 candidates vying for positions in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly.

The electoral battle unfolded in two phases, with 223 candidates in the first phase on November 7 and 958 candidates in the second phase on November 17, encompassing major contenders such as the BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Additionally, regional players like the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Hamar Raj Party (HRP), and the Left parties were part of the electoral landscape.

The BJP's triumph in Chhattisgarh defied earlier exit poll projections that anticipated a tight contest with a potential Congress victory. The decisive mandate for the BJP in this tribal region is seen as a rejection of the Congress's promise of a caste census.

Throughout their campaign, Congress leaders pledged to conduct a caste census in the state if re-elected, asserting that it would facilitate fair allocation to backward communities based on their population. However, the election results suggest that this promise failed to resonate with the electorate, indicating a different priority among voters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maheswaram Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy leads

Winter session of Parliament starts from today; Know key agendas

'Expulsion from parliament..': Adhir Ranjan writes to LS Speaker on cash-for-query case against Mahua Moitra

Keep your laptops safe and secure with durable laptop bags on Amazon

Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to roar, crosses Rs 200-crore mark in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE