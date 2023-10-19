Checklist to maximize your study abroad experience

Studying abroad is a life-altering experience, offering access to exclusive academic programs, research, and collaborations that may not be readily available in your country. This is the reason why some countries, cities and institutes with proven track records are popular with immigrant students. For example, universities from the UK and US such as Harvard University (USA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), Stanford University (USA), California Institute of Technology (USA), University of Cambridge (UK), University College London (UK), King's College London (UK) and others are popular study abroad destinations. They often feature among the top 50 institutes in the popular ranking lists such as the QS World University Rankings or Times Higher Education.

Global education broadens a person’s horizons and enhances education and career prospects. Study abroad experts from MSM Unify - a leading overseas education platform offering 50,000+ courses from 1,400 institutes over 20 countries - shared practical tips to make the most of this experience. Here’s their suggested checklist based on experiences shared by 1,40,000+ students who used their platform to study abroad:

Academic performance and accomplishments:

The first and most important agenda for any student abroad is to ace his studies and grades. One must focus on academics and take advantage of the unique educational opportunities available in the host country. Getting good grades and acing in assessments is non-negotiable. One way to do it is by studying daily and following a schedule. Participate actively in class discussions and engage with professors and fellow students and volunteer for peer activities to improve your grades and subject-based knowledge.

Internships or work opportunities

Most higher institutions offer an industry interface to students designed at the end of course. This is usually internship, job placement, or project-based jobs. Any of these is a good opportunity to understand your actual scope and future in the given industry. It's highly recommended that you inquire about these options even before you start your program. Many institutes have special cells to take care of such requests and often host company representatives on campus. This could be your gateway to kickstart your career. Such opportunities often get converted into full-time jobs, and there’s no better thing for a student to land a job right after the course.

Work permits and related regulations

Many countries allow graduates and postgraduates to take up full-time or part-time work, with riders on the number of weekly hours and salary caps. As an immigrant student, you must be aware of the host country's laws for such situations. It is equally important to know the institute's standpoint on such situations. Work experience - part-time or full-time - is valuable when applying for jobs. Even if this experience is non-related to your desired professional position, it will give an insight into aspects such as teamwork, communication at workplace, discipline, and accountability. Recommendations for these can earn brownie points at interviews.

Student startups

Most institutes these days have ‘entrepreneurship cells’ to allow students to collaborate and experiment with their ideas. These are more like innovation hubs or think tanks where students from all courses often mingle to discuss and work on their ideas. Alongside, there are many venture capital funds that invest in students’ startups. For example, Creator Fund, Oxford Seed Fund, Sounding Board and the likes. Being a part of such startups can be a phenomenal experience. Many of today’s big businesses such as Facebook and Amazon were student startups initially. Even if you don't succeed with the startup, you will still have valuable experiences to quote at job interviews.

Networking

This is one skill that helps one survive not just in a new country, but in new jobs too. Immigrant students can enroll in local communities, embassy-based groups, institute-based groups and workplace-based groups. Such groups bring together like-minded students and offer collective support in crisis. Use these groups to meet new people, get introduced to seniors at institutes or work and explore collaborations.

Immerse yourself in local culture

It’s highly recommended to learn the local language in order to assimilate the local nuances. Engage with locals, make new friends, and acquaintances and participate in local festivals to understand the host country’s nuances better. It's worthwhile to enroll in small courses, workshops or exhibitions that focus on the culture, history, or language of the host country. Another great initiative can be attending or organizing events, lectures, or seminars that provide insights into local topics.

Travel and explore

Studying abroad is a great opportunity to explore new locations and expand your horizons. Visit nearby cities, landmarks, and attractions on weekends. Plan trips and use your study abroad experience as a gateway to new adventures.

Document your experience

In the age of Instagram, there is a beeline of immigrant students who are documenting their experiences on the platform. They often share tips, advice and worthwhile notes for others to learn and take advantage of. If you are old school then, keeping a journal, blog, or writing a diary would offer the same experience. Years later, these could be valuable memories of your experiences and reflections.

Study abroad experience is a unique opportunity to grow personally, academically, and culturally. Make the most of it by immersing yourself in your host country's culture, exploring new places, and taking advantage of educational and experiential opportunities that may not be available back home. One way to do this is by being open to new experiences, ideas, and ways of life. Embrace challenges and learn from them, as they can be valuable life lessons.

