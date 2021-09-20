Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit leader, to take oath as 16th CM of Punjab today

Just as the Punjab legislative assembly elections 2022 are approaching in a few months, there has been a change in the topmost position in the state. Today, Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi will be taking an oath as the new chief minister of Punjab.

Congress member Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen for the post of Punjab CM yesterday, September 19, a day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the position. Sigh gave his resignation from the post of chief minister on September 18.

Charanjit Singh Channi will be creating history in Punjab by being the first-ever Dalit leader to be appointed as the chief minister of the state. The decision to make Channi the Chief minister was unanimous and was supported by all party MLAs before the Governor.

Charanjit Singh Channi will take the oath as the Chief Minister on Monday, September 20, at 11 am after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit. His appointment as the chief minister is being supported by all in the party, including Captian Amarinder Singh.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also congratulated Channi on his appointment as the new CM and hoped that the new chief minister will be able to keep Punjab safe amid the growing security threats in the state.

Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Chief Minister on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

Before Charanjit Singh Channi, it was being speculated that Congress leader Ambika Soni or Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa might be the frontrunners for the post. Ambika Soni reportedly turned down the CM post as she believed that the chief minister of Punjab should be a Sikh leader.