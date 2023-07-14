Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: When will India's third moon mission land on lunar surface? ISRO chief says this

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 to the moon. India's 3rd moon mission has been launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days.

One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth. Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Watch: Chandrayaan-3, India’s 3rd moon mission successfully launched, watch thrilling video

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks.  

India's third moon mission Chandrayaan 3 will attempt the technically challenging soft landing on lunar surface on August 23, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after the successful launch of the estimated Rs 600 crore mission, Somanath said the craft's insertion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1.

The soft landing has been planned at 5.47 pm on August 23, more than a month after Chandrayaan 3 took off from the spaceport here piggybacking on the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket, he added.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)

