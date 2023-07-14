Chandrayaan-3, India’s 3rd moon mission successfully launched, watch thrilling video

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 rocket to the moon. India's 3rd moon mission has been launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module and it is designed to land on the southern pole of the moon. If everything goes alright, the Chandrayaan-3 rocket will land on the surface of the moon on August 23 or 24. You can watch the video of Chandrayaan-3’s liftoff below.

Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has been carefully designed by ISRO after the setback of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO aims to conduct vital scientific measurements on the moon's surface, further expanding our knowledge of Earth's celestial neighbour.