India

Chandrayaan-3 to Atiq Ahmed: List of top trending Google searches of 2023 in India

Top Google Searches of 2023: India's G20 presidency led 'What Is' search queries showcased significant curiosity towards the event.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

As 2023 is about to end, Google has released the top searches for the year. It shows the topics, questions and interests that dominated internet searches in India. Chandrayaan-3 and G20 captured netizens' attention and reflected in the list of top trending searches in India, according to Google.

"The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the skyrocketing journey out of space sparking local and worldwide searches. India's G20 presidency led 'What Is' search queries showcasing significant curiosity towards the event," according to `Year in Search 2023' blog released by Google on Monday.

Other news-related queries also showed people stayed updated on local developments, from Karnataka Elections Results to the Uniform Civil Code, while many tried to make sense of global happenings with searches about Israel News and the Turkey Earthquake.

Here's what India Googled most in 2023 in news events:

Chandrayaan-3
Karnataka Election Results
Israel News
Satish Kaushik
Budget 2023
Turkey Earthquake
Atiq Ahmed
Matthew Perry
Manipur News
Odisha Train Accident

"People showed keen interest in self-care and technology" searching for ways to prevent Sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies, as per the compilation. Notably, the expansion of the creator ecosystem in India reflected in trending queries, with many keen to know 'how to reach my first 5K followers on YouTube.' 

READ | IPL 2024 player auction list announced: 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, to go under the hammer on this date

"Our passion for cricket peaked, with queries about the Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia's cricket matches scoring an all-time high this year. But the love for Indian cricket was truly seen across borders," said the blog.

The India National Cricket team ranked as the top trending cricket team worldwide, the only cricket team to find a spot as part of our global sports teams list. Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.

(With inputs from PTI)

