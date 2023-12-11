Headlines

IPL 2024 player auction list announced: 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, to go under the hammer on this date

The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST on December 19. Gujarat Titans (GT) has the highest auction purse.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled. The auction is set to take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. It will feature 333 cricketers including 214 Indians and 119 overseas players.

The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 are from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. The auction will start at 1 PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans (GT) has the highest auction purse - Rs 38.15 crore and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has the lowest - Rs 13.15 crore. 

  • CSK - Rs 31.4 crore
  • DC - Rs 28.95 crore
  • GT - Rs 38.15 crore
  • KKR - Rs 32.7 crore
  • LSG - Rs 13.15 crore
  • MI - Rs 17.75 crore
  • PBKS - Rs 29.1 crore
  • RCB - Rs 23.25 crore
  • RR - Rs 14.5 crore
  • SRH - Rs 34 crore

23 players have put themselves in the Rs 2 crore bracket in IPL 2024 auction. Of these, 20 overseas players including Harry Brook, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have put their names in the most expensive bracket. While only three Indians are in the highest bracket -- Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav.

 

