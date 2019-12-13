Centre to give citizenship to refugees in WB if Mamata govt fails to do so: BJP

As the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues to speak against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that she'll never allow the schemes in West Bengal as long as TMC is in power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary in-charge of the state Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said the Modi government in the Centre would grant citizenship to the refugees from three neighbouring nations if the state government fails to do so.

"The Parliament has passed a legislation (Citizenship Amendment Bill). And now the state government should grant citizenship to these people. If the state government doesn`t perform its responsibility, and Mamata Banerjee out of her ego tries to deprive these people of their right to citizenship, the Centre will definitely invoke its powers to grant them citizenship," Vijayvargiya told media persons.

He further added that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will ensure that these people get their rights. But Mamata should remember that personal ego cannot take the state forward."

The Citizenship Amendment Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

The Bill has been passed in both houses of the Parliament.

BJP leaders have pitched the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAB as a package that will root out illegal migrants but will provide citizenship to persecuted communities from the neighbouring countries.

However, some opposition parties, like the TMC, have vehemently opposed the bill, even going on record to claim that the CAB hurts the 'very heart and soul of the idea of India'.

The TMC has been opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) from its inception, with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee even claiming that the CAB and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were "two sides of the same coin" and the party's stance to oppose it till the end.

The Opposition alleges that the bill targets Muslims and is at odds with the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution as it excludes a community.

(With agency inputs)