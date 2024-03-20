Centre issues notice over birth of Sidhu Moosewala's brother due to...

In a video posted on Facebook, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he had all legal documents and was greatly troubled by this enquiry.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sought a report from the Government of Punjab regarding the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department.



"Under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years," the notice reads.



Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.



"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.



The AAP Punjab unit in-turn put the onus on the central government for asking for the documents related to the IVF treatment.



"The BJP ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala's mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours" the AAP Punjab unit posted on X.



The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare order is based on the section 21 of ART (Regulations) act, 2021. Under Section 21 of the ART (Regulations) Act, 2021 General duties of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks.



The act states that clinics and banks shall perform the procedure to a woman above the age of twenty-one years and below the age of fifty years. Secondly, to a man above the age of twenty-one years and below the age of fifty-five years.



According to Section 27(2) of the ART (Regulations) Act, 2021: The banks shall obtain semen from males between twenty-one years of age and fifty-five years of age, both inclusive and obtain oocytes from females between twenty-three years of age and thirty-five years of age.

