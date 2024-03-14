Twitter
India

Centre bans 18 OTT platforms for posting ‘vulgar and obscene’ content, check full list

Central governement has banned multiple OTT platforms, websites and apps for posting vulgar and obscene content despite multiple warnings.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The central government has banned 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media handles for posting obscene and vulgar content despite multiple warnings.

In a press release, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said, “The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, to block 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India."

