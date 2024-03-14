Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 30,999

AP TET Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET results expected today at aptet.apcfss.in, know how to download

'That stare' : Safari guide's close encounter with lion leaves internet scared, viral video

Centre bans 18 OTT platforms for posting ‘vulgar and obscene’ content, check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

AP TET Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET results expected today at aptet.apcfss.in, know how to download

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 30,999

9 Bollywood stars who turned directors

World Kidney Day 2024: Superfoods for healthy kidneys

Stunning mehndi designs for Ramadan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: Netizens praise VFX of live-action adaption, say 'Adipurush walon kuch seekho'

Sharad Kelkar on voicing Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders, wanting to play Indian superhero on screen | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

Neha Sharma always wanted to be an actor and she came to Mumbai in 2000 to pursue her passion. Neha Sharma made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007) and her Bollywood debut with 'Crook' (2010).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Becoming an actress in Bollywood takes years of struggle. It also takes beauty, charm, and talent to succeed in the industry. Many such actresses have been active in the industry for many years but have not been able to achieve much success or fame. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actress who has been active in the industry for over 20 years but, to this date, she has not been able to give any solo hits on her own. We are talking about Bollywood actress Neha Sharma. 

Neha Sharma, born in 1987, is a native of Bihar. She attended the Mount Carmel School Bhagalpur and pursued a course in fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi. Neha Sharma's family has a reputable name in Bihar as her father Ajit Sharma is an Indian politician belonging to the Indian National Congress. He is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is the current Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Neha Sharma always wanted to be an actor and she came to Mumbai in 2000 to pursue her passion. Neha Sharma made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007) and her Bollywood debut with 'Crook' (2010). Before this, she appeared in the 2004 film 'Raghu Romeo' which proved to be a flop at the box office. 

After this, she worked in 'Teri Meri Kahaani' in 2012. But, this film also flopped. Then, in the year 2012, Neha did the multi-starrer film 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum'. Even though this film was a super hit at the box office, due to it being a multi-starrer, Neha did not get the credit for its solo hit.

Neha Sharma, so far, has worked in over 15 films but she has no solo hit film to her credit. 

Neha Sharma got entry into Bollywood as she came from an influential family, being the daughter of an MLA, but till now, Neha has not been able to remove the tag of megaflop from her head. Now, after working in films for 20 years, Neha Sharma has made TV and OTT the new platform of her career.

Between 2020-2021, Neha Sharma worked in a series named 'Illegal: Justice, Out of Order'. Neha Sharma is now all set to star in an upcoming TV series titled '36 Days'.

READ | Meet India's richest child actress, her superhit pan-India film earned over Rs 800 crore, her massive net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Once Miss World, this actress gave only flops, heroes didn't work with her, faced domestic abuse, is unrecognisable now

Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants to reach 2nd successive WPL final

Meet man, left high-paying job to start idili joint with mother, he now sells...

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother, lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he is owner of…

Meet actor, who quit CA exams to enter Bollywood, then made award-winning debut, but got 'blacklisted' because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement