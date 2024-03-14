Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

Becoming an actress in Bollywood takes years of struggle. It also takes beauty, charm, and talent to succeed in the industry. Many such actresses have been active in the industry for many years but have not been able to achieve much success or fame. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actress who has been active in the industry for over 20 years but, to this date, she has not been able to give any solo hits on her own. We are talking about Bollywood actress Neha Sharma.

Neha Sharma, born in 1987, is a native of Bihar. She attended the Mount Carmel School Bhagalpur and pursued a course in fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi. Neha Sharma's family has a reputable name in Bihar as her father Ajit Sharma is an Indian politician belonging to the Indian National Congress. He is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is the current Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Neha Sharma always wanted to be an actor and she came to Mumbai in 2000 to pursue her passion. Neha Sharma made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007) and her Bollywood debut with 'Crook' (2010). Before this, she appeared in the 2004 film 'Raghu Romeo' which proved to be a flop at the box office.

After this, she worked in 'Teri Meri Kahaani' in 2012. But, this film also flopped. Then, in the year 2012, Neha did the multi-starrer film 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum'. Even though this film was a super hit at the box office, due to it being a multi-starrer, Neha did not get the credit for its solo hit.

Neha Sharma, so far, has worked in over 15 films but she has no solo hit film to her credit.

Neha Sharma got entry into Bollywood as she came from an influential family, being the daughter of an MLA, but till now, Neha has not been able to remove the tag of megaflop from her head. Now, after working in films for 20 years, Neha Sharma has made TV and OTT the new platform of her career.

Between 2020-2021, Neha Sharma worked in a series named 'Illegal: Justice, Out of Order'. Neha Sharma is now all set to star in an upcoming TV series titled '36 Days'.

