Meet India's richest child actress, her superhit pan-India film earned over Rs 800 crore, her massive net worth is..

Sara Arjun, through all these years, has worked in many big-budget films with superstars, including Salman Khan’s 'Jai Ho', Emraan Hashmi’s 'Ek Thi Daayan', and Aishwarya Rai’s 'Jazbaa'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Many actors and actresses work hard for years before they achieve any success in the film industry. Today, we will tell you about one child artist who achieved such success at a young age which many people can't manage after years of struggle. This star kid from Tamil Nadu has worked in hits in both Tamil and Hindi cinema over the years. This actress is also the richest child actor in India.

We are talking about Sara Arjun (born 2005 or 2006), the daughter of actor Raj Arjun who has appeared in many commercials and a short Hindi film before the age of six. 

Sara Arjun holds the record for being the richest child actor in India with a reported net worth of Rs 10 crore, as of 2023.

Sara Arjun, through all these years, has worked in many big-budget films with superstars, including Salman Khan’s 'Jai Ho', Emraan Hashmi’s 'Ek Thi Daayan', and Aishwarya Rai’s 'Jazbaa'. She was especially praised for her lead role in 'Saivam', where she starred with Nassar.

In 2021, Sara got her biggest break when she played a young Nandini (the role played by Aishwarya Rai) in Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan'. She had a cameo in part 1 but a larger role in part 2. The two-part film earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office and gave Sara more significant recognition across India.

Arjun's father Raj is an actor who has appeared in several films over the years. Her younger brother Suhaan made his acting debut in 'Dinner', a 2016 short film.

Advertisement