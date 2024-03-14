Meet mehendi artist whose clients include Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Deepika, charges Rs..

While the event set new standards in Bollywood's social circles, thanks to its opulence, another highlight of the festivities was the presence of celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3. Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Currently, Veena Nadga is one of the most sought-after mehendi artists in Bollywood and her clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Natasha Dalal, among others.

In a 2021 interview, Veena was quoted by Jagran TV as saying, "As for my normal charges, for the bride, it starts from Rs 3,000 to 7,000 rupees, and includes both hands and feet. For guests, it is Rs 50 to Rs 75 per hand." "I don’t charge for celebrity weddings. They pay me according to their wishes and it has always been more than expected," Veena Nagda further said.

Veena was born into a middle-class family. She completed her SSC but wasn’t allowed to pursue further studies. This is when she started doing embroideries on sarees and practiced applying mehndi. Veena's big break came after she applied mehendi at veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali's wedding. Veena Nagda, since then, has been the go-to celebrity mehendi artist at all major Bollywood wedding including those of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Veena Nagda has also applied mehendi on actors for movies, including Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and more recently Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Dreamgirl 2.

A few days after the pre-wedding festivities concluded, Veena Nagda took to her Instagram account and posted a video from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar. In the video, unique mehendi designs and colours can be seen. The mehendi adorned the guests' hands in pink, white, golden, and silver colours. The mehendi gave a western touch to the Indian function.

Veena Nagda captioned her video saying, "Mehendi adorns the Hands and life takes on a new color and new concept of mehndi in white, Silver, Golden, Pink color in JAMNAGAR. Congratulations to Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant for a pre-wedding. Thank you, Ambani Family for giving me this opportunity."

For the unversed, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 this year.

