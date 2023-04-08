Central government to release special scheme to help poor inmates to pay for bail, leave prison

Representational Image

The Central government has decided to launch a unique scheme to provide financial support to the poor who continue to stay in jail because they are unable to afford the penalty or the bail fee, which is also expected to decongest prisons.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released a statement on Friday saying that the majority of the poor convicts, who are from socially marginalised or disadvantaged groups and have lower levels of education and money, will be able to leave jail through this initiative.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been taking various steps to address the issue of undertrials in prisons from time to time. These include insertion of Section 436A in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), insertion of a new chapter XXIA ‘Plea Bargaining’ in the CrPC,” as per the official release.

The plan calls for giving poor inmates who are incarcerated but unable to pay the fine or bail the necessary financial support. Technology-driven solutions will be implemented to further strengthen the procedure and guarantee that impoverished convicts receive the advantages. To guarantee that qualified legal aid is accessible to needy prisoners, the E-prisons platform is being strengthened, the District Legal Services Authority system is being strengthened, and stakeholders' capacities are being built through stakeholder awareness efforts.

Legal Services Authorities at various levels offer impoverished convicts free legal representation.

Reaching the Last Mile is one of the priorities to "guarantee that the benefits of the Budget are extended across all intended groups of the community."

One of the announcements under this is titled "Support for Poor Prisoners." It calls for giving poor inmates who are incarcerated but unable to pay the fine or bail the necessary financial assistance.

Prisons are a crucial component of the criminal justice system and are crucial to maintaining the rule of law. Important instructions have been communicated to State Governments by the MHA through a variety of advisories that are periodically released.

The MHA has also been contributing financially to the State Government's efforts to upgrade and modernise the jail security infrastructure.