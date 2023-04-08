Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet D Krishna Kumar, man who took his mother on pilgrimage on scooter; have traveled over 66,000 kms

The mother-son team has travelled more than 66,720 kilometres and is currently in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Meet D Krishna Kumar, man who took his mother on pilgrimage on scooter; have traveled over 66,000 kms
D Krishna Kumar and his mother on their old scooter

In India, the Ramayana's Shravan Kumar tale is a well-known one. He is recognised as the perfect son who on a pilgrimage carried his blind parents on his shoulders. D Krishna Kumar from Mysore, Karnataka, is the most recent example of a modern-day Shravan Kumar that India has seen. 

D Krishna Kumar rode in a 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak that his late father had given to him on a trip around India and four other nations with his mother, Rathna Chooda. 

What inspired Kumar to take his mother on an Indian pilgrimage?
Kumar explained what led him to take his mother on an Indian pilgrimage. He recalled asking his mother once about the well-known temples in the nation, and how her response left him speechless. He claimed that she knew nothing about them and had never even been to the local temples. He then made the decision to leave his multinational job after realising his mother's wish to visit the temples in India.

In order to grant his mother's wish—who had lived alone since his father's passing—he set out on a tour throughout India on his scooter. Rathna Chooda, like most moms, stayed in her hometown and spent most of her time cooking, cleaning, and caring for her family.

(Also Read: CNG, PNG prices cut down, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon, Lucknow)

In 2015, Krishna Kumar's father passed away. Twenty years prior, he had gifted him a Bajaj Chetak scooter, which he had customised and used to ride to Indian pilgrimages. 

He claimed that the scooter was a blessing in his life. It wasn't just a mother-son excursion; at times it seemed like the entire family was there. He sensed his father's well wishes and presence in the shape of the scooter.

Rathna Chooda says that she is thankful to her son and called him Shravan Kumar for taking her to all the religious places in the country.

The mother-son team is currently at Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, after travelling more than 66,720 kilometres. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.