Is 8.02 LPA salary enough in Gurugram? Check hilarious Twitter users' response

The wide-ranging, ominous cost of living is a component of the standard of living. Every major city has a different spectrum of living expenses. Living in a rented space can be very expensive. The rent is always reaching the sky, especially in metropolitan areas.

A Twitter user asked whether their annual income of Rs 80.2 lakhs will be sufficient to survive in Delhi NCR-Gurugram by mentioning it on the microblogging site Twitter. "Is an 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram?" she said while asking for people's thoughts.

Particularly, Quora, a social question-and-answer website and online knowledge market, receives a lot of similar inquiries. Twitter users were quick to respond with sarcasm, and needless to say, they did not let down.

The tweet has gained more than 558K views and has got over 2800 likes. Netizens have shared memes as well on the post. Let's checkout some of the memes and prompts on the tweet.

Yeh bhot kumm hai.. Sarojini sae kape bhi nahi aaapaegay itne mai toh — Kush /(@imkushagratomar) April 5, 2023

Let me keep this going -

Is 250 cr after tax per month enough to survive in Bengaluru? — Venkatesh Agarwal (@impressions_lif) April 5, 2023

80.2 lpa awwwwww itni salry b hoti hai yaar mai to 35k per month me gurgram me shift hone ke soch raha tha



Thank you for update — vivek sharma (@VivekInd007) April 5, 2023

Rents and living expenses in Delhi and the NCR region have climbed significantly over the past year, according to reports released in March. In Gurgaon, the average rent increased by 14% from 2019 to 28,500 per month in the Sohna Road neighbourhood. The average rent for a 1000-square-foot, two-bedroom flat in Delhi's Dwarka neighbourhood increased by 13%, from Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per month.