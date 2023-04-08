Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Is 8.02 LPA salary enough in Gurugram? Check hilarious Twitter users' response

A Twitter user shares a tweet if an 8.02 LPA salary is enough to get by in Gurugram which generated a lot of responses on the microblogging platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Is 8.02 LPA salary enough in Gurugram? Check hilarious Twitter users' response
Representational Image

The wide-ranging, ominous cost of living is a component of the standard of living. Every major city has a different spectrum of living expenses. Living in a rented space can be very expensive. The rent is always reaching the sky, especially in metropolitan areas. 

A Twitter user asked whether their annual income of Rs 80.2 lakhs will be sufficient to survive in Delhi NCR-Gurugram by mentioning it on the microblogging site Twitter. "Is an 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram?" she said while asking for people's thoughts.

Particularly, Quora, a social question-and-answer website and online knowledge market, receives a lot of similar inquiries. Twitter users were quick to respond with sarcasm, and needless to say, they did not let down.

The tweet has gained more than 558K views and has got over 2800 likes. Netizens have shared memes as well on the post. Let's checkout some of the memes and prompts on the tweet. 

 

 

 

 

Rents and living expenses in Delhi and the NCR region have climbed significantly over the past year, according to reports released in March. In Gurgaon, the average rent increased by 14% from 2019 to 28,500 per month in the Sohna Road neighbourhood. The average rent for a 1000-square-foot, two-bedroom flat in Delhi's Dwarka neighbourhood increased by 13%, from Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per month.

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.