Headlines

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on Herbal Henna Powder on Amazon

Winter Session 2023 Day 3: Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on Manipur violence, says 'urgent need to...'

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, quit acting, is popular among girls, he is now...

World's most expensive yacht, made with 10,000 kg of gold, has statue built with dinosaur bones, it's worth...

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on Herbal Henna Powder on Amazon

Get more warmer with these woolen socks on Amazon

This brave Indian Army officer decimated Pakistani soldiers camped within 60 km in 72 hrs, led to surrender of...

10 safest Indian cities with least crime rates

9 foods that purify your blood

7 foods you must avoid in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, quit acting, is popular among girls, he is now...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

HomeIndia

India

This brave Indian Army officer decimated Pakistani soldiers camped within 60 km in 72 hrs, led to surrender of...

In recognition of Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande's leadership skills and bravery displayed in this war, he was honoured with India's second-highest gallantry award, the Mahavir Chakra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande's tale of valour is certainly one for the books. This one incident dates back precisely 52 years during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and Operation Cactus Lily on the eastern front had taken a fearsome turn. Leading this battle was Brigade Commander Brigadier Shiv Yadav, who had been severely injured, forcing him to withdraw from the battlefield.

The Indian Army was determined not to let Operation Cactus Lily face any setback. Therefore, Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, the Corps Commander of the Fourth Corps, entrusted the responsibility of leading 61 Mountain Brigade to Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pandey, affectionately known as Brigadier Tom Pande.

Taking charge of the 61 Mountain Brigade and formulating a new strategy for the war, Brigadier Pande broke into the enemy lines like a thunderstorm on December 6, 1971.

He, along with his brigade, covered a distance of 40 miles (64 km) in the next 72 hours. They confronted and overcame every challenge and adversary that came their way during this journey. By this point, Brigadier Pande had gained control over every location within the 40-mile radius. However, he did not stop there. On December 9, 1971, he advanced further with the 12 Kumaon Infantry Battalion and an armored detachment, swiftly capturing the strategically important communication centre Daudkandi to the southeast of Dhaka.

Following this, Brigadier Pande also seized the Daudkandi Steamer Station on the southern bank of the Meghna River. Consequently, a large number of Pakistani soldiers found themselves trapped between Cumilla and Daudkandi. With no escape route except surrender, they had no choice but to surrender to Brigadier Pande.

Ultimately, the enemy surrendered on December 9. This remarkable success led to the capture of 1,500 Pakistani soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Naeem, a commanding officer in the Pakistani Army. It was the largest surrender from the Pakistani side on the eastern front so far. In the ongoing battle, Brigadier Pande had completely secured Chandina, Daudkandi and Mainamati. In the Mainamati confrontation, Brigadier Pande's warfare skills left the enemy completely powerless and compelled them to kneel before him.

Furthermore, on December 16, Brigadier Sheikh Mansoor Hussain Atif, the commander of Pakistan's 117 Infantry Brigade, surrendered before Brigadier Pande with 50 of his officers and 5,000 soldiers. In recognition of Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande's leadership skills and bravery displayed in this war, he was honoured with India's second-highest gallantry award, the Mahavir Chakra.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2’s first Monday hauls despite drop

Meet IIT-IIM graduate who is set to lead Rs 44,210 crore cement company, son of Indian billionaire

Grab the best toasters from brands on Amazon

Israel not giving up on women hostages held by Hamas: US

Telangana: Revanth Reddy tells officials to be alert amid warnings of Cyclone Michaung impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE