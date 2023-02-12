Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam on Sunday, February 12 in the evening. As per National Center of Seismology, the location was Nagaon. The earthquake occurred at 4:18 pm in the afternoon at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/PjMvnoeE15 @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/dEOcXXWyS0 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2023
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.