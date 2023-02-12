Search icon
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit northeastern state of Assam on Sunday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Earthquake | File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam on Sunday, February 12 in the evening. As per National Center of Seismology, the location was Nagaon. The earthquake occurred at 4:18 pm in the afternoon at a depth of 10 kilometres. 

 

 

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

 

 

